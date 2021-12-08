Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $22.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Erste Group started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Stellantis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.