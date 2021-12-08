Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires 400 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 51.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,633. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.17. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

