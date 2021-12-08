Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $235,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 24,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $55.08. 44,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

