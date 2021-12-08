Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $367,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 72.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.22. 235,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,535,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.