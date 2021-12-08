Stephenson National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,531,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 621,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after purchasing an additional 353,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,999,000 after purchasing an additional 281,404 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 142,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,568. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

