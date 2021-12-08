Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.04.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.15.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock worth $10,856,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

