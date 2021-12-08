STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after buying an additional 76,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,087 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.17.

NYSE:STE opened at $228.32 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $237.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

