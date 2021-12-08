STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.17.

STE opened at $228.32 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.35. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

