Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE STL opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.54. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.97%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,664. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

