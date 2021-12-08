Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. 4,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,710. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stevanato Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

