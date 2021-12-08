Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.
Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. 4,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,710. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stevanato Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
