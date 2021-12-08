SThree’s (STEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.62) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON STEM opened at GBX 558.79 ($7.41) on Tuesday. SThree has a twelve month low of GBX 289.96 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($8.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The company has a market capitalization of £746.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 569.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 509.11.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 3,444 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 581 ($7.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,009.64 ($26,534.46).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

