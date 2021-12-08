Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Sector Weight”

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SFIX has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.48.

SFIX stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

