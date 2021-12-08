Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Idera Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,031% compared to the typical volume of 222 call options.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 330,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

