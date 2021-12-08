Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Idera Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,031% compared to the typical volume of 222 call options.
Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 330,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
