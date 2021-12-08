StoneX Group Inc. Buys 613 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after acquiring an additional 956,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

