StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $345.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.56.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

