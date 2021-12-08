StoneX Group Inc. Sells 5,059 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 237,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

