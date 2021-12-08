Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,275,000 after buying an additional 3,515,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,004,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter.

BIGZ opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $38,180.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

