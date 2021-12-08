Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

NYSE HON opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.