Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $105.02 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

