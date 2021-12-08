Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 47.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $590.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $532.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $593.07.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

