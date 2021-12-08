Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,422 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

