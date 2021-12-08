Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 543 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.44.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

