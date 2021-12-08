Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $501,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after buying an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $134.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average is $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

