Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HP were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Amundi purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,198. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

