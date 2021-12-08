Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 127 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

ES opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

