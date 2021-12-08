Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.24.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $434.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

