Strs Ohio Buys 40,697 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $117,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $356.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

