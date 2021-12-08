Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 440,502 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $136,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $244.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

