Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 53.7% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.9% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Apple stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $171.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

