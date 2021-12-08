Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $53,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 81.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 681,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

