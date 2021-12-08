Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.510-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.80 million-$239.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.98 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. 51,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $78,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.