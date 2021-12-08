Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.03

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 5985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

