Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.750-$-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.12 million.

Surmodics stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.80 and a beta of 1.02. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Surmodics news, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $163,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,051 shares of company stock worth $1,079,984. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

