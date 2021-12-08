Swerve Market Cap Hits $4.36 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,985,722 coins and its circulating supply is 15,795,210 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

