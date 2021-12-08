Swing Market Capitalization Reaches $322,686.13 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Swing has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $322,686.13 and $5.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Swing

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

