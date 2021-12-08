Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Purchases $72,682.02 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy purchased 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $72,682.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SYNL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 54,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,019. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

