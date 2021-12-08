Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Joseph W. Logan Sells 6,053 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $356.20 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $365.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

