Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.730-$7.800 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $8.23 on Wednesday, hitting $364.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,161. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $365.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,609 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,100 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

