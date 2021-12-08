Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Cambiar Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $58,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 211.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of TSM opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $634.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

