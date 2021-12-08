Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRGP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.66.

Targa Resources stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

