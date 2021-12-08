Tatro Capital LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 0.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned 0.05% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 895.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

