Tatro Capital LLC Buys 381 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 541.6% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 44,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $185.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.85 and a 200 day moving average of $164.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

