Tatro Capital LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 2.2% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

VIS opened at $201.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.35. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

