Tatro Capital LLC Trims Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 212,865 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cameco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after buying an additional 263,541 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -334.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

