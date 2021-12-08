TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $33,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 304.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,439,000 after purchasing an additional 898,608 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $159.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

