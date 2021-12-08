Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Technip Energies stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

