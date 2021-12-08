Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report released on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$49.04 on Monday. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$39.18 and a 1-year high of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.17 million and a PE ratio of 153.25.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$33.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.95 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.