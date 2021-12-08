Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.29

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.29 and last traded at $91.72, with a volume of 15504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.