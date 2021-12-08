Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up to $18.12

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $18.96. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 8,488 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

