TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $30.36 Average PT from Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on TU. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2627 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

